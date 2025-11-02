Young driver spotted driving erratically in Tyrone given six month disqualification

A young motorist spotted by police driving erratically in the Donaghmore area, has lost his licence for six months.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-year-old Jakub Bieryt from Railway Terrace, Donaghmore, was also fined £215 for driving without due care and attention on July 18.

Bieryt was fined £300 for having no insurance and no licence. He was also fined a further £100 for having cannabis in his possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police on mobile patrol observed a car making a hard turn and driving off at speed.

Prosecuting counsel said it was being driven erratically and failed to give way at the junction with Garvagh Road.

She said police followed and stopped the car on Tullydraw Road and detected a strong smell of cannabis inside the vehicle.

The lawyer said a search located a grinder and bag under the footwell of the driver’s seat.

A defence lawyer said Bieryt had pleaded at the earliest opportunity and the cannabis amounted to “a percentage of a gram”.