A young Gaelic footballer, who was caught speeding at Moneymore when running late for training practice, was fined £135 with six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Joe Patrick McDade from Weirsbridge Court, Killyhevlin, Enniskillen, was detected travelling at 60mph in a 30mph on the Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, on March 15.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said 60mph was a “concerning speed” within a town area.

A defence lawyer said McDade had left his girlfriend’s house in the Dungiven area and was on his way to Enniskillen for football practice.

Desertmartin Road, Moneymore | Google

He said he was fairly late for practice and he accepted the speed he was doing.

The lawyer said it was 8.20am and the road was “extremely quiet”, although that was not an excuse for the speed.

He said McDade is a successful inter-county footballer for Fermanagh and worked as a shop manager.

"It’s essential he has a licence as he goes between Enniskillen and Ballygawley in connection with work,” he added.