Young motorist 'suddenly' changed her mind about collision after being shown CCTV, court told

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST
A young motorist involved in a road traffic collision with a van in the village of Newmills, has been fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Zoe Lipton, aged 21, from Moygashel Lane, Moygashel, was also handed three penalty points for driving without due care and attention. Prosecuting counsel said police received a report of a works van being hit by a car at Hollow Mills Avenue in Newmills at approximately 3pm on March 21 last year.

The lawyer said when spoken to by police the defendant could not recall the incident but suddenly changed her mind when shown CCTV of the incident.

Dungannon Courthouse | National Worldplaceholder image
Dungannon Courthouse | National World

Admitting the offence on behalf of the defendant, a defence lawyer claimed the collision had been at “the lower end of the scale”.

He said Lipton had been pregnant at the time and has since given birth.

The lawyer added that restitution in respect of the damage to the vehicle had been made by her insurers.

