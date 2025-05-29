Young Tyrone man caught with drugs refused to give police passcode to phone, court told

A Dungannon man was handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday on drug charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-three-year-old Harry McCann, from Milltown Road, admitted charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis, and having the drugs with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The court heard that on October 5 last year police stopped and searched a car in the Cookstown area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle was being driven by a female and McCann was a passenger.

Dungannon Courthouse | National World

He said police noticed McCann throwing items towards the grass verge and as they approached the vehicle they could smell cannabis.

The lawyer said officers found cannabis and deal bags containing cocaine. A mobile phone was seized from the defendant, who refused to give police the passcode.

Continuing, she said McCann was awkward about providing an address telling police he had not lived there in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said in total two grams of cannabis and 18 grams of cocaine were seized. The lawyer added that McCann denied he was attempting to supply drugs.

A defence lawyer said these were “serious matters” and the defendant accepts the possession and supplying drug charges.

He stressed McCann was a young man with no previous convictions for anything to do with drugs, and has “none of the trappings” of a drug dealer.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant has been working and has the ability to stop this and asked the court to give him an opportunity.

The District Judge made a destruction order for the drugs.