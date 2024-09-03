Young Tyrone motorist made 'silly mistake' to be driving BMW car in dangerous condition
Lukas Virbickas (25), from Derrywinnin Heights in Dungannon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offence on December 5 last year.
The court heard police were on mobile patrol at the Oaks Centre in Dungannon when their attention was drawn to the silver BMW which they suspected was in a dangerous condition.
Prosecuting counsel said officers stopped the car and noted a number defects including a crack to the front windscreen and coil spring. A number of tyres were found “stuffed into the boot”, and a expert examiner was called to carry out a detailed examination of the vehicle.
A defence lawyer explained the defendant’s vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle and he had been planning to carry out repairs.
"He realises he made a silly mistake to be driving around in it,” he added.