Donations continue to roll in for brave Magherafelt boy (9) battling brain cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An appeal fund set up at the weekend to help a brave young South Derry boy battling a brain tumour is pushing towards £200,000.

Nine-year-old Tony Fitzpatrick, from Magherafelt, was diagnosed with Grade 4 Glioblastoma Multiforme earlier this year after having surgery.

The cancer is extremely rare in children and exceptionally difficult to treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday alone more than £100,000 was raised, and it has now topped £163,000 of a £250,000 target.

Donations roll in for Gofundme fundraiser for Tony Fitzpatrick from Magherafelt. Credit: Supplied

It is hoped donations will enable him to access alternative treatments and improve his quality of life.

The fundraiser describes Tony as 'kind, compassionate, witty and truly awesome'.

"Tony is an inspiration to us all. He has faced simultaneous chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments after his brain surgery and smiled through it all,” it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite these gruelling treatments, this wee warrior has tried his best to go to school at Holy Family Primary Magherafelt, where he loves to learn and play with his friends.

Nine-year-old Tony Fitzpatrick who is currently battling brain cancer.

"Now with a new school year starting, instead of the excitement of what is to come, Tony has faced more devastating news that despite intense treatment, the MRI scans are showing it hasn't worked.

"We need desperately to find alternate treatments to help alleviate symptoms and slow down this awful disease. We will be holding various fundraisers to fund alternative treatments to give Tony a better quality and prolonged life expectancy.”

Tony is also a keen footballer with Moyola Park AFC, and is a huge Liverpool supporter. His family have a long-standing connection with the An Chomhdháil Irish dancing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tony’s parents, Mary (nee Mooney) and Darren Fitzpatrick have been a pillar of strength for Tony throughout his cancer journey, where they have had to take sabbaticals from their work to care for Tony,” said the statement.

"They have worked hard to keep family life as normal as possible for Tony and his two sisters, as they navigate this Goliath fight with an aggressive brain tumour. They are trying to make every second of everyday count and to do everything to help Tony.

"Tony has the biggest heart and greatest laugh of anyone we know. He sets an example for all of us in how to live life to the fullest every day. Please help Tony fight his cancer and prolong his life by donating and sharing this GoFundMe Page.

"We thank you for anything that you can afford to donate and know that there is no amount too small in helping with this battle; we appreciate it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Money that is not used for Tony’s treatment will be donated to a brain cancer charity. This will help fund vital research into this illness in hope of finding a cure for this cruel illness.”

"Tony is an inspiration to us all. He has faced simultaneous chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments after his brain surgery and smiled through it all,” it said.

"Despite these gruelling treatments, this wee warrior has tried his best to go to school at Holy Family Primary Magherafelt, where he loves to learn and play with his friends.

"Now with a new school year starting, instead of the excitement of what is to come, Tony has faced more devastating news that despite intense treatment, the MRI scans are showing it hasn't worked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need desperately to find alternate treatments to help alleviate symptoms and slow down this awful disease. We will be holding various fundraisers to fund alternative treatments to give Tony a better quality and prolonged life expectancy.”

“Tony is also a keen footballer with Moyola Park AFC, and is a huge Liverpool supporter. His family have a long-standing connection with the An Chomhdháil Irish dancing community.

“Tony’s parents, Mary (nee Mooney) and Darren Fitzpatrick have been a pillar of strength for Tony throughout his cancer journey, where they have had to take sabbaticals from their work to care for Tony,” said the statement.

"They have worked hard to keep family life as normal as possible for Tony and his two sisters, as they navigate this Goliath fight with an aggressive brain tumour. They are trying to make every second of everyday count and to do everything to help Tony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tony has the biggest heart and greatest laugh of anyone we know. He sets an example for all of us in how to live life to the fullest every day. Please help Tony fight his cancer and prolong his life by donating and sharing this GoFundMe Page.

"We thank you for anything that you can afford to donate and know that there is no amount too small in helping with this battle; we appreciate it all.

“Money that is not used for Tony’s treatment will be donated to a brain cancer charity. This will help fund vital research into this illness in hope of finding a cure for this cruel illness.”

Anyone who would like to help in the fundraising should get in touch with the family. You can donate by visiting: Tony & Glio. A Goliath battle for one little boy.