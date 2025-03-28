Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been arrested after a major operation into Organised Immigration Crime in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood there were searches in the Albert Street, Victoria Street and Edward Street areas of the town on Tuesday (March 25).

PSNI officer's hat and handcuffs.

The Home Office, which takes the lead on these types of operations, says it is cracking down on organised immigration crime ‘at every level’ and in particular it is stepping up visits to car washes and other business where ‘illegal working is taking place’.

Two individuals were arrested in Lurgan on suspicion of residing in the United Kingdom and working without permission to do so.

Immigration Enforcement officers also visited two residential premises on Edward Street in Lurgan on Tuesday, 25 March.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “One person has been released on bail pending further investigation. The other individual has agreed to voluntarily depart to their home country.”

“Organised Immigration Crime is a multi-million pound industry, which stretches from the trafficking routes thousands of miles away through which people are brought to our country to the high streets across the United Kingdom where many of those people end up working illegally.

“As part of our Plan for Change, this government is cracking down on that criminal industry at every level, including stepping up our visits to car washes and other businesses where illegal working is taking place, and increasing our enforcement action both against illegal workers and the people who employ them,” said a spokesperson for the Home Office.