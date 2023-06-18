31-year-old due in court after 'serious assault' in Lurgan leaves man in critical condition

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Lurgan which left a man in a critical condition in hospital with head injuries.

The man, aged 31, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police responded to a report of an injured man in the Beech Court area of the town on Saturday evening (June 17).

The man, who had suffered serious head injuries, was treated by ambulance staff and then taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police at the scene of a serious assault in the Beech Court area of Lurgan. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A police investigation is underway and detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact them in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1510 17/06/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

The man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, June 19.

Police at the scene in the Beech Court area of Lurgan. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

