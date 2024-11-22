Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Craigavon woman, caught with 37 grams of cannabis on her kitchen counter, has been fined for drug possession.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma McClure, aged 27, from Enniskeen, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with possession of cannabis.

-

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

-

The court heard that on March 31 this year police responded to a third party report of an incident at Enniskeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When police entered the property there appeared to be a large quantity of herbal cannabis in a bag on the kitchen counter,” said a Prosecutor.

Police found a number of suspected ‘deal bags’ and herbal cannabis. The Prosecutor revealed there were eight separate packages with the cannabis weighing 37 grams in total.

McClure’s solicitor Mr Conor Downey said: “There was quite an amount – somewhere between £300 or £400 worth.”

Mr Downey said his client is a single woman who lives with her mother. “There had been another incident for which the police had called to the house and upon a search of the house these substances were located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She’s an educated young lady. She has done GCSEs and A levels and had been in gainful employment until recently,” he said, adding that in the last six to nine months her personal circumstances changed and she is presently unemployed.

"She has been going through a rough patch. She has assured me that she is seeking assistance for the habit she has got herself into. She has attended with her own GP but hasn’t been referred for any addictions.

"It does appear that when she entered a period of unemployment her own mental health has been disadvantaged and unfortunately she has taken to the habit. Thankfully, the two more serious charges were not proceeded with by the Prosecution,” said Mr Downey.

The solicitor suggested a Pre-Sentence Report or perhaps a monetary penalty and it could be dealt with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said that given McClure’s clear record he could deal with the matter via a financial penalty.

"It was quite a high value of drugs for this, in or around £400, and she will have to pay in excess of that obviously,” he said.

McClure was fined £550 plus the £15 Offender Levy. “If there are any other entries in your record down the line for drugs you will not get a fine,” said the District Judge.