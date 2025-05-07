Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A significant amount of stolen items, including several bottles of vodka, thought to have been taken in the Lurgan, Banbridge and Armagh areas, have been seized by the PSNI.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people have been arrested with one charged to appear at court this morning. The other three were released on bail pending further inquiries.

-

On Monday 5th May, Officers from Road Policing Unit, Mahon Road, stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the Banbridge, Lurgan and Armagh areas.

-

Some of the items include baby clothes and washing powder as well as disposable razors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Road Police Unit based at Mahon Road, Portadown stopped this vehicle on Monday May 5.

"This vehicle believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the Banbridge, Lurgan and Armagh areas," said a PSNI spokesperson.

" A significant quantity of stolen items were recovered from the vehicle and 4 arrests were made.

"One person has been charged to appear in Court on Wednesday 7th May. Three others have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”