4 arrested after Smirnoff vodka, Red Bull and baby clothes found by PSNI believed stolen from the Lurgan, Banbridge and Armagh areas

By Carmel Robinson
Published 7th May 2025, 09:49 BST
A significant amount of stolen items, including several bottles of vodka, thought to have been taken in the Lurgan, Banbridge and Armagh areas, have been seized by the PSNI.

Four people have been arrested with one charged to appear at court this morning. The other three were released on bail pending further inquiries.

On Monday 5th May, Officers from Road Policing Unit, Mahon Road, stopped a vehicle believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the Banbridge, Lurgan and Armagh areas.

Some of the items include baby clothes and washing powder as well as disposable razors.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from the Road Police Unit based at Mahon Road, Portadown stopped this vehicle on Monday May 5.

"This vehicle believed to be involved in a string of thefts in the Banbridge, Lurgan and Armagh areas," said a PSNI spokesperson.

" A significant quantity of stolen items were recovered from the vehicle and 4 arrests were made.

"One person has been charged to appear in Court on Wednesday 7th May. Three others have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

