40 people involved in Castlerock train row

Five people were arrested after the fight involving around 40 individuals broke out on a train at Castlerock.

The altercation then spilled out on to the platform at Castlerock.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is another appalling attack on staff on an essential public transport service. Staff at Translink have the right to work without fear of being attacked or abused. I strongly condemn this latest despicable incident. Translink operate around 12,500 services a day and thankfully incidents like this do not happen very often.

“My thoughts and best wishes are with the staff member who was assaulted. Anyone with information about the attack on the staff member or the public disorder which occurred should contact the PSNI or Translink, who are offering an award for information which leads to a conviction.”

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has been released unconditionally.

A 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released without charge.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has condemned an attack on a Translink staff member and the public disorder on a train at Castlerock Train station