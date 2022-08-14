Castlerock: 40 people involved in fight on train; Translink staff member assaulted

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The altercation then spilled out on to the platform at the popular north coast resort.

PSNI Inspector Cummings said police received a report of the incident at around 6.40pm.

“A member of Translink staff was assaulted during the incident and damage was caused to a car parked in the vicinity of the station.

Castlerock train statio. Picture: Google

“A 22-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 64 were arrested on suspicion of common assault and a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All remain in police custody at this time.

“A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been given a community resolution notice,” said the inspector.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1628 of 13/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.