76-year-old man from Coleraine area sentenced to nine years for sexual assault of a child
The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to nine years - four years in prison and five on licence.
He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period and has been disqualified from ever working with children and vulnerable adults.
Detective Constable Lesley Cameron said the case was “incredibly disturbing” and added: ”It’s right this man now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful crimes.
“My thoughts today remain with the victim and their family. They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes and working with Police.”
The DC added that the PSNI is committed to tackling all forms of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred and encouraged anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.