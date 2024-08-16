Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 76-year-old man from the Coleraine area, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for three counts of sexual assault of a child on Friday, August 16.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to nine years - four years in prison and five on licence.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period and has been disqualified from ever working with children and vulnerable adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Lesley Cameron said the case was “incredibly disturbing” and added: ”It’s right this man now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful crimes.

A 76-year-old man from the Coleraine area, was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for three counts of sexual assault of a child on Friday, August 16. Credit NI World

“My thoughts today remain with the victim and their family. They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes and working with Police.”

The DC added that the PSNI is committed to tackling all forms of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred and encouraged anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.