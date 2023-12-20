A 52-year-old man has been arrested following an incident at a licenced premises in Dromara

A 52-year-old man who was arrested following a report of an assault at licenced premises at the Rathfriland Road area of Dromara has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly before 10:10pm on Friday December 15, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a bar in the area after three men were refused entry to the premises.

"Two men, one aged in his 60s and one aged in his 30s, were treated at hospital for their injuries.

A 52 year old man has been arrested and released on bail following an incident in Dromara. Pic credit: Michael - stock.adobe.com

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“The 52-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.