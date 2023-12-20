A 52-year-old man has been arrested following an incident at a licenced premises in Dromara
The man was arrested on suspicion of offences including threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Detective Inspector Bell said: “Shortly before 10:10pm on Friday December 15, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a bar in the area after three men were refused entry to the premises.
"Two men, one aged in his 60s and one aged in his 30s, were treated at hospital for their injuries.
“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and later released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“The 52-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
“Enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting reference number 1909 15/12/23.”