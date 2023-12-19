Register
Major work to enhance Lisburn area Rail Infrastructure this Christmas

Translink are reminding local passengers that essential engineering work will be carried out on the railway line in the Lisburn area, with a line closure planned from Monday December 25 until Monday January 1, 2024 inclusive.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:28 GMT
As a result, the railway line via Lisburn will be closed during this period, with bus substitution services operating from the nearest bus stop to halts and stations. Passengers should use substitution services to and from Lisburn Train Station and are advised to check times before they travel.

The main work undertaken during this period will see the continuation of a major signalling upgrade at Lisburn, as well as platform extension work at Derriaghy Train Station. In addition, there will be essential engineering works in the Belfast area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Bus substitution services will be in place for local rail passengers between Lisburn and Belfast Great Victoria Street, as well as between Lisburn and Portadown. Cross-border Enterprise passengers will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead as work is set to begin on the railway line in the Lisburn area. Pic credit: TranslinkPassengers are being urged to plan ahead as work is set to begin on the railway line in the Lisburn area. Pic credit: Translink
Passengers are advised to check the website www.translink.co.uk or Journey Planner before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: ‘‘Our engineers will be working throughout the festive period, maximising our resources to also complete additional engineering works for Belfast Grand Central Station and at Derriaghy to minimise future passenger impact.

“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works.”

