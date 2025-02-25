A 62-year-old man has been charged with harassment after Lagan Valley MLA received ‘abusive’ emails
The police confirmed that a 62-year-old man has been charged with harassment and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, March 14.
The charge follows a report to police of abusive emails on February 7.
Following the charge, Mr Givan said: “On February 7 I reported to police to a series of malicious emails, addressed to me, regarding Lisneal College.
“The receipt of malicious or abusive emails is not acceptable.
"The harassment of public representatives undermines democracy and discourages others from putting themselves forward for public life.
“I am well used to political crossfire however the emails that I received over the past few weeks have been based on inaccurate information. This is to be condemned.
“Public representatives have the right to carry out their work without harassment.
"It is disappointing that despite having explained on numerous occasions that Minor Works projects have been carried out at schools across Northern Ireland, in line with normal procedures, some continue to imply that I have been involved in the decision-making process and suggest there has been a lack of transparency.”
Mr Givan said that nothing will deter him from his work as Education Minister.
He added: "Today, I'll be doing my job as always. I will not be bullied or deterred from serving the people of Northern Ireland as Education Minister.”
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.