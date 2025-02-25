A 62-year-old man has been charged with harassment after Lagan Valley MLA received ‘abusive’ emails

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has said he ‘will not be bullied’ after a man was charged with was harassment for sending the Minister ‘malicious emails’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police confirmed that a 62-year-old man has been charged with harassment and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, March 14.

The charge follows a report to police of abusive emails on February 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the charge, Mr Givan said: “On February 7 I reported to police to a series of malicious emails, addressed to me, regarding Lisneal College.

A man has been charged with harassment after Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan reported receiving malicious emails. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

“The receipt of malicious or abusive emails is not acceptable.

"The harassment of public representatives undermines democracy and discourages others from putting themselves forward for public life.

“I am well used to political crossfire however the emails that I received over the past few weeks have been based on inaccurate information. This is to be condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Public representatives have the right to carry out their work without harassment.

"It is disappointing that despite having explained on numerous occasions that Minor Works projects have been carried out at schools across Northern Ireland, in line with normal procedures, some continue to imply that I have been involved in the decision-making process and suggest there has been a lack of transparency.”

Mr Givan said that nothing will deter him from his work as Education Minister.

He added: "Today, I'll be doing my job as always. I will not be bullied or deterred from serving the people of Northern Ireland as Education Minister.”

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.