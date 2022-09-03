‘Accelerant poured through letterbox’ during arson attack on residence in Antrim
Police are appealing for information after a report of arson at residential premises in the Chaine Court area of Antrim in the early hours of Saturday (September 3).
Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “It was reported at around 6.20am that a front door of a house in the area was on fire. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. The door was damaged by the blaze and we believe, at this stage, that an accelerant was poured through the letterbox before being set alight.
“We are treating this as arson and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or who saw anything suspicious between midnight on Friday 2nd September and the early hours of September 3rd September to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 317 03/09/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”