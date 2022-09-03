Islandmagee emergency: man rescued from sea at Brown’s Bay after kayak capsizes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a 999 call around 8.40pm of a person missing at sea in Brown’s Bay, Coastguard teams from Larne, Portmuck and Ballycastle, two Larne RNLI vessels, two Coastguard rescue helicopters and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) responded.

Detailing the incident, Larne Coastguard stated: “Working closely together along with locals, who also helped pinpoint the casualty in the water, Coastguard teams directed RNLI lifeboat crews to the casualty’s location. Everyone worked together to achieve one outcome, to save a life and bring the casualty home.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being treated on shore by coastguard, lifeboat, helicopter paramedics and NIAS, the man was transported to hospital.

The emergency services responded to an incident at Islandmagee.

The Coastguard statement added: “When recovered the casualty was found to be not wearing a lifejacket but was found to be in the float to live position which gave emergency services time to locate the casualty.

“Well done to everyone involved as each and every person worked hard to achieve the outcome of saving a life. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”

The Coastguard went on to advise: “Always remember if entering the water wear suitable clothing-wetsuit, lifejacket, whistle, a fully charged phone in a waterproof phone pouch and tell someone where you are or have them keep a watch of you.