Accountant jailed for defrauding over £400,000 from Lisburn Baptist Church

A 60-year-old man was sentenced at Craigavon Crown Court on Thursday May 1, 2025 for defrauding Lisburn Baptist Church of over £400,000.

Thomas Ernest Reddick, known as Ernest, 60, whose address was given as Diamond Road in Dromore, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of fraud by false representation, and one of false accounting at an earlier hearing.

He has been sentenced to two years, one year of which is to be served in custody, and one on licence.

The complex investigation into Reddick’s offending was led by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigations Department.

Man jailed for defrauding Lisburn Baptist Church of over £400,000. Pic credit: Google

Detective Inspector McCartan said: "We were contacted by a pastor in November 2021 who reported that a member of his congregation, who had been acting as treasurer for the church since 2012, had admitted to taking money from the church bank accounts and making false accounts to disguise the fact that he had taken the money.

"The member of the congregation, later confirmed as Ernest Reddick, was an accountant and had used his position of trust to create a web of false transactions.

“After a long and detailed investigation, it was established that the total amount lost to the church was more than £410,000.

“Donations from the congregation, hard-working people, were used to prop up Reddick’s accountancy business.

"Reddick later paid back the money in full. However we should not underestimate the impact of his offending on those who put their faith in him.

“We would encourage the public to come forward if they believe that they may have been the victim of a similar crime.

"We will listen to you and take your concerns seriously.”