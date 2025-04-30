Belfast Trust tells Lisburn Council that ‘bodycam’ pilot is set for consultation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Health Trust is to launch a public consultation on body worn cameras for staff in Emergency Departments (ED) this summer.

Concerns for public safety at the Royal Victoria Hospital have been raised with the Trust confirming a joint strategy with the PSNI to combat antisocial behaviour, including drug usage and drug dealing on its site.

The Trust update on the use of ‘bodycams’ was provided during a recent special meeting with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

Belfast Health Trust, director of performance, planning and informatics, Alastair Campbell told councillors: “We continue to have regular meetings with the PSNI on this and continue to do joint operations with them to identify drug misuse and anti-social behaviour and encourage staff to report issues or incidents.

Belfast Trust chief tells Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council they will consult on the use of body cams to tackle crime at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“I think that there is a new offence for nuisance and disturbance on health and social care premises, which is in force now.

“We also have a security team that operates on site and they work closely with our clinical services.

"For the summer we are hoping to consult on a proposed pilot of wearing bodycams in EDs.

“We are talking to staff about that at the minute and hope to have that ready for the public consultation by the summer.”

The recording devices are small in size and can be worn attached to the front pocket of staff uniforms. The bodycams can be activated with one touch when necessary to record video and audio, and otherwise remain inactive.

PSNI Chief Inspector Claire Hamilton said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to use high visibility, targeted patrols and at times have utilised police dogs who are specially trained to detect drugs, to disrupt and arrest those involved in the sale and supply of drugs, and put them before the courts.

“We will continue to work with communities and partner agencies to reduce the threat of harmful and illegal activity. We are asking everyone for their support and co-operation in tackling this problem through the criminal justice system. “I would ask anyone with information about drug supply, drug possession or misuse to call police on 101, or report it online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”