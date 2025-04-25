People of Lisburn fed up with division says city councillor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has said people living in the area are fed up with division and sectarianism.

Mr Catney was speaking after a number of recent incidents, including threats and intimidation at a new housing development in Lisburn.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incidents.

“Every year as we approach the summer months it’s the same old predictable activity which leads to increased tensions in our community,” said Mr Catney.

Lisburn Councillor Pat Catney has said people in Lisburn area "fed up with division and sectarianism"/ Pic credit: SDLP

"In the past week alone we have seen threats and intimidation at a new housing estate and disrespect at a band parade following the passing of Pope Francis.

"These are far from the only incidents of this nature I have been dealing with.

“The vast majority of people living in this area totally reject this kind of behaviour and just want to live peacefully alongside their neighbours in the spirit of respect and tolerance.

"Lisburn is an increasingly diverse place and the last thing anyone wants to see is actions like this that drag us back to the past.

“I have long been working alongside fellow elected and community representatives, the police and others to address these issues and will continue to do so in the weeks and months ahead.

"There are some fantastic cross-community initiatives that happen here and it’s important that we send a clear message there is no place for this kind of sectarianism that hurts everyone involved.

"We must redouble our efforts to stamp it out and make clear this is not wanted by people in Lisburn.”