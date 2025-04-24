‘Our community belongs to everyone’ says MLA following intimidation of Lisburn residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after threats were made to residents living in Altona Drive in Lisburn on Saturday April 19.

It was reported that one resident was told, following the erection of union flags on nearby lamp-posts, that if they were taken down “their house will be burnt.”

The police confirmed they had received a number of reports in relation to letters being sent to residents living in Altona Drive which were threatening in nature, with one man being arrested on Thursday April 24.

Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of Intimidation and Threats to Damage Property.

Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford condemns the intimidation of residents in Altona Drive. Pic credit: Alliance

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“We take all reports of intimidation and threats very seriously, and we will continue to investigate them robustly.

“We are also continuing to engage with our partner agencies, community representatives and local residents in relation to these issues, and I would like to express how much we appreciate the support of those people who have already come forward to help us and provide assistance and information in relation to our investigation, which is very much ongoing.

“In the meantime, I would continue to appeal to anyone who might have any information at all which could help us with our enquiries, to come forward.

“Similarly, if you, or anyone you know, have any concerns around issues regarding threats or intimidation, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Police.

“The number to call is 101, or, you can make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Condemning the incidents, Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, and the fact that this is the second time in the last month we’re seeing this kind of intimidation here in this area is especially repugnant.

“Our community belongs to everyone. We simply cannot accept any kind of sectarian demarcation of territory or personal threat of violence, and this must be roundly condemned by all.

“Lisburn is an overwhelmingly welcoming place. These individuals speak solely for themselves and offer nothing beyond increasingly futile attempts at dragging Northern Ireland back into the past."