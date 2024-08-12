After blaze at flats in Lurgan, PSNI detectives charge man (56) with arson with intent to endanger life
The PSNI and NI Fire and Rescue Service were tasked to the scene at Portlec Place last night shortly before 10pm.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire before serious damage was caused.
“A number of residents were present at the time, but thankfully, no injuries were reported."
Detective Sergeant Stewart continued: "It appears that this was a deliberate arson attack.”
This afternoon police said detectives investigating the incident have charged a 56-year-old man with arson with intent to endanger life.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Tuesday 13th August.
"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1660 of 12/08/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Firefighters were called to Portlec Place in Lurgan at 9.48pm on Sunday evening after reports of a fire at a residential building.
Two Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition. The incident was dealt with by 10.18pm.”
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said she was liaising with residents and the authorities. “Any one with any information please come forward to the PSNI.”