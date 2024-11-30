Ahoghill: knife-wielding burglar 'forces his way into home' of couple with young baby
Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Laurel Park.
At around 4am it was reported that an unknown man armed with a knife approached the rear of the home.
The male occupant of the house, who was outside at the time, challenged the male, who proceeded to swing the knife at the householder. The blade struck the wall of the house and broke off.
The suspect then managed to force his way into the kitchen of the property through the back door, pushing past a woman in the process. He then grabbed a mobile phone and some cash and ran off.
A few minutes later the suspect returned and again entered the kitchen. He swiped a number of items off the kitchen counter tops, whilst the couple was holding their young baby. He then left on foot via a nearby alleyway.
The suspect is described as a white male, of thin build, wearing a grey tracksuit with a ‘snood’ over his face and with his hood up.
Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or footage from the area to get in touch on 101, quoting 229 30/11/24.