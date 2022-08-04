Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon shared the photo of Aiden McGurgan on social media urging the public to let them know where he is.

The PSNI said: “This is Aiden McGurgan. He is wanted on a number of Bench Warrants. Please share this post to help us find him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Do NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101 Or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E01-22 Thank you.

Aiden McGurgan who is wanted by the PSNI in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon on foot of a number of bench warrants.

-

-