Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon shared the photo of Aiden McGurgan on social media urging the public to let them know where he is.
The PSNI said: “This is Aiden McGurgan. He is wanted on a number of Bench Warrants. Please share this post to help us find him.
“If you know where he is, please get in touch immediately. Do NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts. Call 101 Or phone the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is E01-22 Thank you.
-
Read More
-
“Please note: Images used during Op Relentless are used solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and apprehending bench warrant suspects. They must not be used for any other purpose. The Police Service of Northern Ireland will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of these images. ©️PSNI