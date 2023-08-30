Air Ambulance attends ‘medical emergency’ at Magherafelt shopping centre
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance supported by other emergency services has attended an incident at Magherafelt’s Meadowlane shopping centre.
The drama unfolded shortly after six o'clock this evening when police cars raced to Moneymore Road complex.
The NI Air Ambulance later arrived and landed in the carpark at the front of the building where it remained for about half an hour before taking off.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Officers from the PSNI are currently providing assistance to other emergency services due to a medical emergency."