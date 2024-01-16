-

Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account.

-

The court had asked the investigating officer attend. Barrister David McKeown, representing the defendant, said he had requested that the officer attend as he felt there was “inertia in respect of the file because of people being off” and also that there has been an issue regarding ‘disclosure’. Mr McKeown said the ‘disclosure’ issue had now been complied with but was unsure if there was any update on the file.