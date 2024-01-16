Register
BREAKING

Alesia Nazarova: Case against man accused of murdering his sister in Portadown is adjourned

The case against a man accused of murdering his sister in Portadown last year has been adjourned for four more weeks.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kornelijus Bracas, aged 25, from Church Street in Portadown, is accused of murdering Alesia Nazarova, attempted murder, arson with endangering life with intent and theft.

-

Read More
8 photos of police prison transport van box which Lurgan car dealer has for sale
Alesia Nazarova, aged 37, was found dead following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh on March 21, 2023.Alesia Nazarova, aged 37, was found dead following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh on March 21, 2023.
Alesia Nazarova, aged 37, was found dead following a fire at her home in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh on March 21, 2023.
Most Popular

-

Ms Nasarova died at her home in Church Street on March 21 last year following a fire. Her daughter (12) was also injured.

The court had asked the investigating officer attend. Barrister David McKeown, representing the defendant, said he had requested that the officer attend as he felt there was “inertia in respect of the file because of people being off” and also that there has been an issue regarding ‘disclosure’. Mr McKeown said the ‘disclosure’ issue had now been complied with but was unsure if there was any update on the file.

A prosecutor said an officer had attended and “everything is submitted as far as the officer is concerned”. The case was adjourned until February 9.