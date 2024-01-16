Alesia Nazarova: Case against man accused of murdering his sister in Portadown is adjourned
Kornelijus Bracas, aged 25, from Church Street in Portadown, is accused of murdering Alesia Nazarova, attempted murder, arson with endangering life with intent and theft.
Ms Nasarova died at her home in Church Street on March 21 last year following a fire. Her daughter (12) was also injured.
The court had asked the investigating officer attend. Barrister David McKeown, representing the defendant, said he had requested that the officer attend as he felt there was “inertia in respect of the file because of people being off” and also that there has been an issue regarding ‘disclosure’. Mr McKeown said the ‘disclosure’ issue had now been complied with but was unsure if there was any update on the file.
A prosecutor said an officer had attended and “everything is submitted as far as the officer is concerned”. The case was adjourned until February 9.