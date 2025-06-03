Alleged incident at Ecos Park in Ballymena: Newtownabbey man in court

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:47 BST

A man charged in relation to an alleged incident at the Ecos Park in Ballymena has appeared at court.

A female was allegedly punched on the face and was left with injuries including a broken nose and cheek bones.

Andrew Hanna (24), with an address listed as Carmeen Drive in Newtownabbey, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm; robbing the woman of a bank card and causing criminal damage to a monitoring tag on July 1 last year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been since last July.

A general view of Ecos Park. Image: GoogleA general view of Ecos Park. Image: Google
A general view of Ecos Park. Image: Google

The case has been adjourned to June 10 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to potentially send the case to the Crown Court.

Opposing bail at an earlier court, a police officer had said the woman arranged to meet Hanna, her partner of five months, and after leaving a cafe an argument ensued when the defendant demanded money from her.

She said she tried to phone police and the defendant shouted at her to get off the phone and he punched her "more than once" to the face causing her to "blackout". Her bank card had been stolen.

She was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance and injuries included fractured cheek bones, a broken nose and abrasions.

Police found blood on a pavement in the Ecos Park, a broken handbag strap and a jacket the defendant was suspected of wearing.

The defendant was later arrested in Newtownabbey. The woman's bank card was found.

When interviewed the defendant had "completely denied" having contact with the victim or being in Ballymena and denied a person on CCTV was him.

The court heard the woman's blood was found on clothing belonging to the defendant.

