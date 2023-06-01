Register
Amazon delivery driver from Portadown pleads guilty to stealing iPhone and TV bracket

An Amazon delivery driver has pleaded guilty to stealing goods, including an iPhone worth £1,200, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (May 31).
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

Iosif Risto, aged 29, from West Street in Portadown, was accused of stealing an iPhone worth £1,200 on January 10 this year and a TV bracket valued at £40 on December 28 last year.

Risto, who was read the charges through a Romanian interpreter, pleaded guilty to both counts of theft. A further charge of fraud by false representation was withdrawn from the charge sheet.

A prosecutor told the court that the matter was a ‘breach of trust’. When asked by District Judge Francis Rafferty why it was being regarded as a breach of trust, the prosecutor responded by revealing that the defendant was a delivery driver for the firm Amazon and had stolen the packages.

The case was adjourned until July 5 for a pre-sentence report.