An Amazon delivery driver has pleaded guilty to stealing goods, including an iPhone worth £1,200, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (May 31).

Iosif Risto, aged 29, from West Street in Portadown, was accused of stealing an iPhone worth £1,200 on January 10 this year and a TV bracket valued at £40 on December 28 last year.

-

Court

-

Risto, who was read the charges through a Romanian interpreter, pleaded guilty to both counts of theft. A further charge of fraud by false representation was withdrawn from the charge sheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court that the matter was a ‘breach of trust’. When asked by District Judge Francis Rafferty why it was being regarded as a breach of trust, the prosecutor responded by revealing that the defendant was a delivery driver for the firm Amazon and had stolen the packages.