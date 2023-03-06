Rising concerns of more and more drug use among school children in Lurgan has led to Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart requesting to meet the PSNI.

Mrs Lockhart said she is meeting the PSNI and engaging with local principals to bring about a co-ordinated approach to this issue.

Carla Lockhart Upper Bann MP Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

It comes after the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan in January by a drug gang known as The Firm which appears to have flooded the Upper Bann area with hard drugs.

The Upper Bann MP said: “Over recent weeks I have become aware of rising concerns in the community in relation to drug availability and drug use amongst our younger people.

"It is clear that drugs gangs are active in the area, and preying on our youths. It is an appalling action, and our schools are facing the impact of drug use on pupils on a daily basis. It is an added pressure on school staff and leaders and it is vital they are supported in addressing these difficult situations.

"I will be meeting with the PSNI to ascertain what actions they are taking to tackle this supply of drugs in the area. First and foremost this is criminal activity, and must be tackled. I will also be engaging with school leaders to ensure they have adequate support from Education Authority.