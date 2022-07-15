Loading...

Anger at ‘disgraceful’ vandals who attacked memorial to popular Cookstown man Raymond Gates

Anger has been expressed at the vandalism of a memorial to a well-known Cookstown man.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:47 am

Raymond Gates, who passed away in March 2018, was a popular figure in the town and familiar to many motorists who appreciated his cheery waves as they passed by.

Following his death, a memorial in the shape of a bicycle was placed at one of his favourite spots near the Otter Lodge.

However, the memorial was targeted by vandals earlier this week with the ‘bicycle’ broken and ripped off the wall.

The memorial to Raymond Gates in Cookstown.

Police in Mid Ulster have confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.

“Mr Gates was well known in the Cookstown community for his friendliness and caring demeanour,” a PSNI spokesperson said, adding that the community came together to raise money for the memorial.

“We are appealing for information regarding this incident and ask that any person who witnessed this occur or has any information regarding the matter contact police on 101 quoting incident number 359 of 13/07/22,” said the spokesperson.

Damage caused to the memorial to Raymond Gates.

News that the memorial had been vandalised angered many local people who aired their disgust on social media.

One woman commented: “Sad pathetic folk can leave nothing alone, what harm was this tribute doing...none” while another said: “Total shame a man that only brought a smile to everyone”,

Another added: “A total disgrace. He was a lovely man and always waved at anybody and everyone who passed him. RIP.”

Raymond Gates was a well-known local figure. Picture: PSNI Facebook