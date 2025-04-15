Anti-social behaviour prompts PSNI to step up patrols at Magherafelt's Polepatrick park and cemetery
Paul McLean said the park is a treasure to townspeople who use it for walking and relaxing and to have this tranquillity disrupted by rowdy elements is “disgusting.”
"We have to remember that it is a cemetery as well and this must be respected by all who visit and use the park,” he said.
The DUP councillor appealed to parents to make sure they know where and what their children are doing.
"Hopefully, the good weather we have enjoyed recently will return and we will have a good summer, but this can result in an increase in anti-social behaviour in areas of the town where young people meet up,” he added.
He urged the public to report anti-social behaviour.
The PSNI say they have stepped up patrols in the park.
They said in a Facebook post: “Magherafelt Neighbourhood officers have been out on foot patrol today in Polepatrick following reports of anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity.
"We're working to provide a visible presence, offer reassurance, and engage with the community.”
Facebook comments included:
‘Gates should be locked of an evening. The park has a cemetery within the grounds and well looked after by council men and families. Would not like to think anti socialable behaviour up near graves.’
‘Disgrace up round a grave yard where people go to remember there loved ones.’
‘Lock the gates at 7oclock the youth of 2day no respect for the living never mind the dead.’