Anti-social behaviour prompts PSNI to step up patrols at Magherafelt's Polepatrick park and cemetery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Magherafelt councillor has condemned anti-social behaviour in the town’s Polepatrick Park and Cemetery and called on parents to help prevent the problem getting out of hand in the run up to summer.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McLean said the park is a treasure to townspeople who use it for walking and relaxing and to have this tranquillity disrupted by rowdy elements is “disgusting.”

"We have to remember that it is a cemetery as well and this must be respected by all who visit and use the park,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP councillor appealed to parents to make sure they know where and what their children are doing.

Polepatrick Park and Cemetery in Magherafelt | National World

"Hopefully, the good weather we have enjoyed recently will return and we will have a good summer, but this can result in an increase in anti-social behaviour in areas of the town where young people meet up,” he added.

He urged the public to report anti-social behaviour.

The PSNI say they have stepped up patrols in the park.

They said in a Facebook post: “Magherafelt Neighbourhood officers have been out on foot patrol today in Polepatrick following reports of anti-social behaviour and suspicious activity.

"We're working to provide a visible presence, offer reassurance, and engage with the community.”

Facebook comments included:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Gates should be locked of an evening. The park has a cemetery within the grounds and well looked after by council men and families. Would not like to think anti socialable behaviour up near graves.’

‘Disgrace up round a grave yard where people go to remember there loved ones.’

‘Lock the gates at 7oclock the youth of 2day no respect for the living never mind the dead.’