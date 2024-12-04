Witnesses are being sought after building materials were dumped at the side of a main arterial route in Ballyclare.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council received a complaint on the morning of Wednesday, December 4 regarding illegal dumping in the Hillhead Road area of the south Antrim town.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed that an Enforcement Officer promptly visited the site to investigate.

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times on December 4, the council spokesperson stated: “The waste includes wood, doors, concrete roof tiles, wallpaper and cement. Unfortunately, no evidence was found within the materials to identify the individual or business responsible.

"Fly-tipping is a serious offence under The Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997. Where those responsible can be identified, the council will take enforcement action in all cases. This may include issuing a Fixed Penalty fine of £400 or, in the case of prosecution, fines of up to £50,000 upon conviction."

The spokesperson added: “We urge anyone with information about this incident, such as details of vehicles, number plates, or dash cam footage, to contact the Environmental Health team at 028 9034 0160, or report it online at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/report

"All waste must be disposed of responsibly at one of the council's five recycling centres (Newpark, Bruslee, Crumlin, O’Neill Road and Craigmore).

"Responsibility for the removal of fly-tipped waste from privately owned land lies with the landowner or occupier. Council Enforcement staff will engage directly, to advise of their responsibilities and encourage clean up in a timely manner.”