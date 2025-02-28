Elderly victims of burglary will be among the recipients of specially developed crime prevention packs in a newly launched Antrim and Newtownabbey police initiative.

With criminals continuing to target those most vulnerable and isolated across communities, police are continually looking at the most effective ways of preventing this from happening.

The local Crime Prevention Officer has developed this latest initiative with funding from the Department of Justice’s Assets Recovery Community Scheme.

It aims to minimise the potential risk of burglaries involving vulnerable people across the borough with a particular focus on preventing those over the age of 60 from being targeted and becoming victims.

Inspector Neil Patton pictured with security packs as part of the new initiative. Photo provided by PSNI

The crime prevention packs are to be provided to some former victims of burglary for continued reassurance and to those who could potentially be targeted. Each contains crime prevention literature, visible warning signage and security items which have been tailored for both urban and rural areas.

Police say the security items in each pack have been specifically hand-picked with prevention in mind and include items such as Selecta DNA marking kits, solar PIR lighting and door/window alarms.

Inspector Neil Patton explains: “This initiative is proactive in its approach and will help towards tackling and preventing this type of crime, by reducing fear and providing the community with more police support.

“To put this plan into action, our Crime Prevention Officer along with our Neighbourhood Policing Teams, will visit many households across the Antrim and Newtownabbey area over the coming weeks to provide homeowners who may have been previously targeted or likely to be targeted by thieves, with packs and other security items, as well as measures supported by this initiative and our local Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP).

“If these packs are successful in preventing burglaries, they will also contribute towards reducing police demand and enable us to look at further long-term initiatives that serve our local people best.”

For more information on these packs, contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.