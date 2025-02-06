Antrim and Newtownabbey: Farm Watch list reminder after £4,000 worth of stolen posts and fencing recovered
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey have issued a rural crime prevention reminder after the recovery of £4,000 worth of stolen posts and fencing.
The appeal also follows a report of attempted thefts of rural machinery.
In a statement on Wednesday (February 5), the PSNI said "Antrim Neighbourhood Team with the assistance of our District Support Team have recovered the stolen items”.
Police added: “For anyone who lives and works in the more rural areas of the district, please get in contact with the team and get added onto our Farm Watch list.
"Together we can tackle rural thefts more effectively - just like today. Stay safe everyone.”