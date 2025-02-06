Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey have issued a rural crime prevention reminder after the recovery of £4,000 worth of stolen posts and fencing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal also follows a report of attempted thefts of rural machinery.

In a statement on Wednesday (February 5), the PSNI said "Antrim Neighbourhood Team with the assistance of our District Support Team have recovered the stolen items”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police added: “For anyone who lives and works in the more rural areas of the district, please get in contact with the team and get added onto our Farm Watch list.

"Together we can tackle rural thefts more effectively - just like today. Stay safe everyone.”