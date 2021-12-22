Antrim flats fire being treated as arson

Members of the NI Fire and Rescue Service removed residents of the building to safety and it is understood no one was seriously injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said they were notified at 2am of a fire at flats at Tiger Court.

“When officers opened the downstairs communal door, smoke poured out.

Tiger Court, Antrim. Picture: Google.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service managed to remove the residents from the building and, thankfully, there are no reports of any serious injuries at this time.

“Extensive smoke damage has, however, been caused throughout the flats.

“It’s believed the fire was started deliberately at the bottom of a communal stairway, and we are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information who might be able to assist their investigation to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 120 of 22/12/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org