A “highly sophisticated” cannabis factory has been discovered in Co Antrim following a police raid.

Police say the “substantial” number of plants involved represented an estimated street value of around £1m.

The seizure was made in an industrial estate premises in Antrim on Tuesday morning.

District Support Team (DST) Sergeant Lowry said: “At approximately 11.20am on Tuesday, September 2, officers conducted a search of a unit within an industrial estate in the Steeple Road area.

Part of the cannabis factory discovered in Antrim. Picture: PSNI

"DST officers, supported by colleagues from other local units, discovered a substantial amount of plants growing throughout the unit – with an estimated street value of approximately £1m.

"This was a highly sophisticated and well organised operation. The plants along with growing equipment have been seized, and will now undergo forensic examination.

"While no arrests have been made at this time, our investigation is ongoing.”

A section of the cannabis factory discovered in Antrim. Picture: PSNI

Serg Lowry said cannabis factories such as this one often have links to serious criminality.

"By dismantling this extensive grow, we have helped to stop unlawful activity in its tracks.

"Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

"I am appealing to the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to us to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 517 02/09/25.

"Please get in touch with us if you have noticed anything out of the ordinary or suspicious in this area that may help with our ongoing enquiries. Regardless of how small you think it may seem, this information could potentially make a big difference.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.