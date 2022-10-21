Mr Christie was shot up to four times during what the PSNI say was a “brutal killing” at his residence in the Craighill area.

Speaking on Friday, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “I can confirm today that the deceased is 44-year-old Liam Christie. He was shot up to four times at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks.

“This was a brutal killing and I am appealing for information to help bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice. While the investigation is at a very early stage I am interested in the timeframe between 7pm on Wednesday 19th October and 9am on Thursday 20th. Did you hear or see anything unusual in the area?

Liam Christie.

“I have already received information that a member of the public heard possible gunshots at around 2am on Thursday but believed it was fireworks. I would be keen to establish if anyone else heard any unusual noises around this time?

“Liam’s three sons and his partner are trying to come to terms with the loss of Liam in such violent circumstances. And the Craighill community are also shocked at such a brutal murder taking place in their area.”

“I would appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to please bring it to police by calling 101.

Police at the scene of the incident in the Craighill area of Antrim. Pic: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”