Police have thanked a concerned taxi driver who alerted officers to a potential drink driver.

Officers from the PSNI Interceptors team were travelling through Antrim town centre in the early hours of Sunday when they were flagged down by a local taxi driver.

The driver shared concerns over a suspected drink driver after noticing a male driving off in a Mercedes car.

Police have thanked a concerned taxi driver who alerted them to a suspected drink driver. Picture: PSNI

Police stopped the car a short time later and the driver was arrested after they provided a positive roadside breath test.

While in custody the driver provided an evidential sample of breath in excess of twice the legal limit.

"The male driver will now have their day in court to explain their actions,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Many thanks to the taxi driver who reported this. Never ever drink and drive.”