Antrim Road filling station staff member injured after forcing knife-wielding would-be robbers off premises
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the incident, in which one staff member was injured after forcing the would-be robbers off the premises.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly before 10pm that three men, all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, entered the shop and threatened staff with knives.
"No money was handed over and after a short struggle, a male staff member forced the men from the premises. The men then made off from the scene country-bound, on foot.
"The staff member sustained a cut to his hand as a result of the incident and was also left very shaken.”
Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1770 01/12/23.