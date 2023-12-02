Three masked men threatened staff of a filling station on the Antrim Road in Belfast with knives in an attempted robbery on Friday night (December 1).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of the incident, in which one staff member was injured after forcing the would-be robbers off the premises.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported shortly before 10pm that three men, all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, entered the shop and threatened staff with knives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"No money was handed over and after a short struggle, a male staff member forced the men from the premises. The men then made off from the scene country-bound, on foot.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an attempted robbery at a filling station on the Antrim Road, north Belfast, on Friday, December 1. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

"The staff member sustained a cut to his hand as a result of the incident and was also left very shaken.”