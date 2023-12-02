Teenager arrested in Carrickfergus as police come under petrol bomb attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are investigating the attack in Davys Street in the early hours of Saturday (December 2).
Police officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Both thankfully missed and no injuries or damage was caused,” PSNI spokesperson said.
" A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. He currently remains in police custody.”
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We are very fortunate today that none of our officers were seriously injured as a result of this incident. We believe at this time that there were at least two other males present when the petrol bombs were thrown and we are working to establish their identities.
"I would ask anyone with information or with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area, which could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101, quoting reference number 110 02/12/23.”