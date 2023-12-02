Teenager arrested in Carrickfergus as police come under petrol bomb attack

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an early morning incident in Carrickfergus in which petrol bombs were thrown at police.

Detectives are investigating the attack in Davys Street in the early hours of Saturday (December 2).

Police officers were in the area at around 1am, dealing with an abandoned vehicle, when two petrol bombs were thrown towards them.

"Both thankfully missed and no injuries or damage was caused,” PSNI spokesperson said.

Davys Street in Carrickfergus. Picture: Google

" A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police. He currently remains in police custody.”

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We are very fortunate today that none of our officers were seriously injured as a result of this incident. We believe at this time that there were at least two other males present when the petrol bombs were thrown and we are working to establish their identities.