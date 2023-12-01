Planning permission has been approved for new tourist accommodation in Carrickfergus.

An application for the conversion and extension of a two-storey dwelling and demolition of a garage at Joymount was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The committee was told the proposal relates to an end of terrace property fronting onto Marine Gardens, backing onto Shaftesbury Park and situated within Carrickfergus Conservation Area.

Senior planning officer Kyle Patterson told the meeting that the front of the dwelling would remain “relatively unchanged and in keeping with character of the existing building form in the surrounding area”. He added that the proposal would bring the property “back into use and will replace an unsightly gable” at the entrance to Shaftesbury Park and “enhance the appearance of the conservation area”.

Guest accommodation has been proposed for a property at Joymount, Carrickfergus. Photo by Google

Mr Patterson went on to say the proposed four guest room facility would operate “in conjunction with an existing bar and restaurant” with access by a lane way owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Carrickfergus Castle DUP Councillor David Clarke asked about parking in the area. Mr Patterson said that planners are “satisfied” with existing parking.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid expressed concern that the public right of way may become “blocked” and that the council may be “creating a problem” for itself. The officer indicated that planning permission has been approved previously.

Town Centre

He continued: “This is the type of thing we want to see in the town centre, an existing business that wants to diversify. This is the type of thing that will get people into Carrickfergus and keep them there overnight. There would be no parking allowed on the right of way.”

Ald Reid insisted: “I do seriously have a problem with parking. With tourism, I like to see they have their own facilities. Hotels have their own parking. B&Bs have their own parking. Parking ia a major consideration. I believe we should seriously take into consideration the lack of parking facilities here.”

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown asked if other guests use parking spaces available in car parks nearby. He was told that it would be “reasonable to assume” use of existing town centre car parks. The officer also pointed out that existing B&Bs and hotels in Mid and East Antrim’s three main town centres have “limited parking”.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner said: “I am happy to propose this because while I completely understand concern about parking, it would be an unfair proposal to put to the business to provide parking spaces. There is a car park across the road and ample on-street parking within the vicinity.”

His proposal was seconded by Braid Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr. The application was approved following a vote in which ten members of the local government authority committee were in favour with an abstention by Cllr David Clarke.