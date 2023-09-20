‘Phased conservation works’ are ongoing at Carrickfergus Castle in advance of the Belfast Region City Deal, the Department for Communities has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A key strand within the deal under the ‘Tourism and Regeneration’ pillar, the Carrickfergus Regeneration project is one of three schemes in Mid and East Antrim that will collectively benefit from more than £80m investment.

The project aims to place the town on the map as an authentic, heritage-led, tourism hub, and a ‘must-visit’ starting point to the internationally acclaimed Causeway Coastal Route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following agreement in January 2023 with DfC, the lead department for the project, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council approved the signing of a funding agreement with Belfast City Council as Accountable Body for the Deal.

Carrickfergus Castle. Photo: Helena McManus

The work will deliver upgrades and improvements to Carrickfergus Castle – including its visitor hub and historic walls – alongside a significantly enhanced public realm scheme that will improve the Castle’s connection to the town centre.

Commenting on recent works at the medieval landmark, a DfC spokesperson said: “A phase of works at the Grand Battery and East Sea Tower is nearing completion and while these areas have been cordoned off to the public during works, the castle itself has remained open. It is envisaged that both areas will be fully open to the public by the end of September.”

As the castle is closed every Monday, apart from Bank Holidays, the start of the week is often an opportune time to coordinate activities that might otherwise prove disruptive to public opening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teams were spotted earlier this month setting up in advance of high-level vegetation spraying to be carried out on the entrance Gate Towers.

“This is part of a wider project that will involve external re-pointing and roof repairs. It is not envisaged that the castle will be closed during these works,” the spokesperson added.

“There was also maintenance and repair work being undertaken to the heating system in the Visitor Interpretation Centre which involved the removal of a redundant boiler via the entrance gates.”