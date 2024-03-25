Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, aged 24, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Wednesday March 27. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement issued on Monday, Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 1.30pm, it was reported that a man had been stabbed in the chest. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are said to be serious, but not life threatening at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101.

“Officers remain at the scene this evening, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 871 of 25/03/24.”