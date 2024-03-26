Seven per-cent pay rise for PSNI officers welcomed by Chief Constable Jon Boutcher
Mr Boutcher was commenting after Justice Minister Naomi Long confirmed the PSNI 2023-24 pay remit has been agreed.
The Chief Constable said: “Since taking up post in November last year, I have been relentless in making sure that my voice has been heard to ensure our officers get the seven per-cent pay award that they deserve.
“The Service Executive Team and I have been working closely with colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and I welcome today’s announcement.“I want to reassure police staff colleagues that I am also fully committed to ensure that they get their pay award and that I will continue to work to secure that outcome.”
The Department of Justice says the award is consistent with the recommendations of the independent police remuneration review body.
Minister Long said: “I am pleased to announce approval for a pay award of over seven per-cent for police officers in recognition of the vital work that they do. Police officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them.
“The financial challenges faced by all NICS Departments are well documented however public sector pay has been a priority for me and my Executive colleagues. This award acknowledges the significant public service that police officers deliver and we continue to work towards pay settlements for other staff groups.”