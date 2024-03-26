Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Boutcher was commenting after Justice Minister Naomi Long confirmed the PSNI 2023-24 pay remit has been agreed.

The Chief Constable said: “Since taking up post in November last year, I have been relentless in making sure that my voice has been heard to ensure our officers get the seven per-cent pay award that they deserve.

“The Service Executive Team and I have been working closely with colleagues in the Department of Justice and the Department of Finance and I welcome today’s announcement.“I want to reassure police staff colleagues that I am also fully committed to ensure that they get their pay award and that I will continue to work to secure that outcome.”

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. Photo by Pacemaker

The Department of Justice says the award is consistent with the recommendations of the independent police remuneration review body.

Minister Long said: “I am pleased to announce approval for a pay award of over seven per-cent for police officers in recognition of the vital work that they do. Police officers play a crucial role in our society in upholding justice and safeguarding our communities and for that I thank them.