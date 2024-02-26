Geraldine Hanna (Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime) and Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA. (Pic: Brian Thompson).

The campaign is in partnership with the Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime, Geraldine Hanna.

The 'These are your rights' campaign aims to highlight the rights of victims and witnesses under the Victim Charter and the Witness Charter available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/charters

The Victim Charter sets out how victims of crime should be treated and what advice, support and practical information they can receive.

The charter is for victims, a bereaved family member or their representative, and a parent on behalf of or instead of a child.

The Witness Charter sets out the rights and services that witnesses of crime can expect to receive.

The charter applies to witnesses of crime, both prosecution witnesses giving evidence for the prosecution and defence witnesses giving evidence for the defence and expert witnesses such as police, forensic and medical.

Minister Long said: “I recognise that being the victim of crime or a witness to crime can be traumatic and that the criminal justice system can be daunting to navigate.

“This campaign seeks to raise awareness of both the Victim Charter and the Witness Charter, so you know where to turn for the support and information you need.

“The charters set out your rights including to be treated with dignity and respect, to be told about available support, provided with all the information you need and given an opportunity for your concerns to be addressed. These are your rights.”

Some of the key rights include: referrals to free, confidential services; information on decisions relating to your case; requesting a court familiarisation visit; and having the opportunity to tell the court how the crime has harmed you.

Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna explained: “Many of the victims I have spoken to have told me of their challenging experiences in the criminal justice system.

“It is my hope that this campaign will help to reassure victims and witnesses that they do have rights. Those rights exist so that victims can be understood, protected and supported by the agencies and service providers they encounter on their journey through the justice system.”