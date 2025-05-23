An Antrim town man is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child.

John Mark Carlisle (55), of Meadowlands, is charged in relation to January 22 last year.

On May 17 last year he is accused of being in possession of an 'extreme pornographic image'.

The accused appeared in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A prosecutor said the case file has been received at her department from police.

The defendant has yet to enter either guilty or not guilty pleas and no other details regarding the charges were given to the court.

The case was adjourned to July 1.