Police officers are investigating a report of a car on fire in Antrim in the early hours of Friday, December 27.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “It was reported at around 12.55am that a vehicle outside a house in the Edenvale Park area had been set alight.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Edenvale Park, Antrim. (Pic: Google).

The spokesperson added: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which is being treated as arson, and officers are appealing to anyone with information including CCTV, dash-cam, or other footage of the area, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 70 of 27/12/24.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"