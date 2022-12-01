Police are keen to identify a vehicle, which was reported to have been driving erratically at the A8 Ballyclare off-slip, travelling in the direction of Larne on Wednesday, November 30.

Anyone who may have seen the incient is urged to come forward.

Sergeant Thompson said: “Shortly before 8pm, it was reported that a saloon car was driving erratically in the area. It is believed the vehicle was driving in close proximity to a black RAV 4 at the time.

Advertisement

The A8. Picture: Google

Advertisement