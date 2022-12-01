Register
Appeal after vehicle was ‘driven erratically’ on A8

Police are keen to identify a vehicle, which was reported to have been driving erratically at the A8 Ballyclare off-slip, travelling in the direction of Larne on Wednesday, November 30.

By Valerie Martin
34 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 9:20pm

Anyone who may have seen the incient is urged to come forward.

Sergeant Thompson said: “Shortly before 8pm, it was reported that a saloon car was driving erratically in the area. It is believed the vehicle was driving in close proximity to a black RAV 4 at the time.

The A8. Picture: Google

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information or dashcam footage available to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1793 30/11/22.”