More than 2,000 street lamps switched to LED in Antrim and Newtownabbey during the last financial year at a cost of over £2m, councillors have been told.

Councillors also heard that a further 479 lights are to be installed across the borough during 2022/23.

Department for Infrastructure Roads Northern Division officials gave a presentation to elected representatives at a meeting of the council on Monday evening.

Divisional Roads manager Alan Keys also told the meeting of resurfacing work that has taken place including the A52 Belfast Road, Nutts Corner; Largy/Lurgan Road, Crumlin and Springvale Road, Ballyclare.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster asked for confirmation a re-surfacing scheme in Rathcoole will be completed next year. Cllr Foster pointed out it had been due to start in February but did not commence until July.

“The roads are in major need of resurfacing,” he stated.

Cllr Foster was told by Stephen Gardiner, section engineer, that Roads will be continuing with work that has started after Christmas.

“It may be April due to budgetary constraints but schemes will continue to be rolled out,” he advised.

Cllr Foster noted that he had been informed funding had been “ring-fenced” and the repair work should be completed during this financial year.

Mr Gardiner explained the cost of materials has increased to “half the cost again of the original estimate”.

Cllr Foster commented the work did not start until July but if it had started on schedule, there would not have been any issue with money.

Resurfacing Work

Dunsilly DUP Alderman Linda Clarke asked for an assurance over resurfacing work at Portglenone Road, Randalstown which she believed had been due to commence at the start of July.

She was told: “The cost of these schemes has gone up considerably. It will impact on what we thought we could deliver this year. If funding comes through, I hope we can deliver these schemes. If not, it will be at the top of the list for the next financial year.”

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Annemarie Logue highlighted the need for gullies which are 50 to 60 years old to be cleared on rural roads where flooding has occurred.

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Cllr Norrie Ramsay commented on the standard of pothole repairs asking for an alternative material to be used.

He claimed some pothole repairs are “not lasting a day and certainly not lasting a week”. He also asked about the roll-out of the 20mph speed limit outside local schools.

Mr Keys acknowledged this scheme is “very popular with the public”. “In practical terms, they do not provide a great deal of difference,” he suggested.

“Because those are quite expensive to install, we are taking a step back to process that. We will review what we have done and make sure we are on the right track to see how effective these are.

“Pothole repairs are down to resources. They are cheap repairs. They do not represent quality for money,” he acknowledged. “We are back to doing cut-out repairs. It will take a while to get through the backlog.”